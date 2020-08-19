West Alabama Works creates childcare database for parents

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works created a database that has nearly two dozen places families can contact if they’re seeking help for their child’s remote learning needs.
Childcare has become a problem for some families as several school system begin fall classes with remote learning.
“The schools reopening has been a very big issue for our industries and our employers, and the big issue is just knowing what will happen tomorrow,” Donny Jones, President and CEO of West Alabama Works said. That’s why they created the West Alabama Childcare database. It has 23 groups and places that families can contact for help if they have childcare needs because of COVID-19.
Tuscaloosa and Greene County Schools are two of the schools starting classes virtually. “A lot of our hybrid schools, a few days on, a few days off, that’s hard to plan for when you’re working a shift, or you’ve got hourly time that you’ve got to work,” Jones added.
Jones said they’re working to find more options to add to the database because some daycares in the area are already at capacity.
“Parents need to be patient, so do our employers with their employees, because we’re all trying to get through this together,” Jones continued.
You can access the database at westalabamaworks.com/childcare.
