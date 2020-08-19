WBRC Sideline Week 0 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2020 high school football season starts this week in Alabama and we’re back with another season of Sideline! Below is a full list of covers we’re covering this week!
Game of the Week: Hewitt-Trussville at Pinson Valley
Chelsea at Oak Mountain
Banks Academy at Pickens Academy (at Briarwood)
Hillcrest at Homewood
Clay-Chalkville at Shades Valley
Ben Russell at Huffman
Hueytown at Minor
Center Point at Wenonah
Ramsay at Bessemer City
Anniston at Walter Wellborn
Talladega at Munford
Paul Bryant at Tuscaloosa Co.
Parker at American Christian
John Carroll at Fultondale
Sparkman at Gardendale
Pelham at Mortimer Jordan
