WBRC Sideline Week 0 schedule
By WBRC Staff | August 19, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 9:39 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2020 high school football season starts this week in Alabama and we’re back with another season of Sideline! Below is a full list of covers we’re covering this week!

Game of the Week: Hewitt-Trussville at Pinson Valley

Chelsea at Oak Mountain

Banks Academy at Pickens Academy (at Briarwood)

Hillcrest at Homewood

Clay-Chalkville at Shades Valley

Ben Russell at Huffman

Hueytown at Minor

Center Point at Wenonah

Ramsay at Bessemer City

Anniston at Walter Wellborn

Talladega at Munford

Paul Bryant at Tuscaloosa Co.

Parker at American Christian

John Carroll at Fultondale

Sparkman at Gardendale

Pelham at Mortimer Jordan

