40 Tuscaloosa Christian School students out of class due to COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 40 students who attend Tuscaloosa Christian School in Cottondale are out of class right now because of COVID-19.
Dan Lancaster, the school’s headmaster, says last week they became aware of a couple of members of the football and volleyball teams testing positive for COVID-19.
Those students, and others who were in close proximity to them, are now in quarantine for two weeks.
One teacher is also out school right now due to COVID-19.
Lancaster added that they are taking kids’ temperatures at the school daily and having everyone wear masks.
The school football team will skip the first two games of the season as a result of this situation.
Lancaster hopes those students will be back at school next week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.