Survey: At-home learning costing parents money, compromising careers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – A survey found one-in-four parents are in debt after buying school supplies for at-home learning, with many of those parents saying they’re compromising their careers with their children out of class.
Credit Karma surveyed 1,000 parents whose children are learning from home about how the change is impacting them financially.
Of the parents who are already in debt, 25-percent said their debt is more than $1,000. Most are spending money on devices and connectivity, but many also shared they’re spending more money on food, according to the survey.
The survey found common reasons parents were going into debt were having to pay for supplies and meals usually provided by their children’s schools.
WBRC Fox6 viewers shared the added expenses at-home learning is costing their families on Facebook with one user writing, “My grocery bill has doubled.” Another person commented, “$300 per week for distance learning/after school care is tough.” Several other people said utilities, childcare and supplies were also driving up their monthly budgets.
“There are no easy decisions, I mean all these things are very tough decisions,” said Pete Jones, Assistant Professor of Public Administration, UAB.
Jones said there might be relief for parents trying to balance their career and children’s education through the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA), which provides paid leave for reasons specific to COVID-19.
“To be eligible, they have to have a situation where they can’t find alternative childcare,” said Jones.
According to the Department of Labor, one of the qualifying reasons for leave under the FFCRA is when an employee is unable to work because they are, “caring for a child whose school or place of care is closed (or child care provider is unavailable) for reasons related to COVID-19.” The DOL further clarifies in a question-and-answer section that a school opting for virtual learning is considered closed.
- My child’s school or place of care has moved to online instruction or to another model in which children are expected or required to complete assignments at home. Is it “closed”?Yes. If the physical location where your child received instruction or care is now closed, the school or place of care is “closed” for purposes of paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave. This is true even if some or all instruction is being provided online or whether, through another format such as “distance learning,” your child is still expected or required to complete assignments.
“This is probably the most direct relief and immediate relief,” explained Jones.”
“A full-time employee is eligible for up to 12 weeks of leave at 40 hours a week, and a part-time employee is eligible for leave for the number of hours that the employee is normally scheduled to work over that period,” according the DOL.
Employees taking leave for this reason, “shall be paid at two-thirds their regular rate or two-thirds the applicable minimum wage, whichever is higher, up to $200 per day and $12,000 in the aggregate (over a 12-week period—two weeks of paid sick leave followed by up to 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave).”
There are exceptions to the FFCRA but Jones said it’s an option parents should consider.
“It’s certainly something to talk to your employer about or HR team about, because the money is there, this is set aside relief funding for parents so this is something your employer can really tap into.”
