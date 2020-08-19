Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force warns parents about edible marijuana

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning to parents about a very dangerous trend happening in our area.
Law enforcement said it’s seeing an increase in young people overdosing on edible marijuana.
They said Shelby County and pockets of Birmingham are among the places in our area seeing those increases.
And they’re warning parents that marijuana is a highly addictive and dangerous drug.
It’s happening all over the state and in our neighborhoods—law enforcement officers seizing marijuana-laced edibles targeting children.
“If an item is marketed as more common iconic candies such as Airheads, Nerds, or you know…sour candies then we should ask the question as parents, ‘Who is our target audience here with this particular marketing?’” said Commander of the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, Captain Clay Hammac.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that the idea is to make this product more enticing for our young adults and our students,” Hammac said.
Just last month, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested two men for selling such drugs at an apartment complex right across the street from Inverness Elementary School.
“Some of the concentrates are upwards of 92% THC that we’ve encountered. Those products are against the law nonetheless are still available in our community. We’ve seen them. We’ve intercepted them. They were intended for the distribution within our schools,” Hammac explained.
But many of these items are legal and can be purchased by minors at your local convenience store.
That’s why officers want parents to talk to their kids about the risks.
“I think we can all collectively agree that this does not need to be in the hands or our students or young adults,” Hammac said.
Officers said there has been an increase of young adults overdosing on these products, especially within the last five years as lawmakers have relaxed some of the laws about marijuana and CBD use.
