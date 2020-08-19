Police investigate death related to train accident in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a CSX train on the railroad tracks on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 1:10 a.m. near the 300 block of Bragg Avenue.
Officers arrived on the scene and found an injured 21-year-old male near the tracks.
The victim was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital by helicopter. The victim later died from his injuries in the hospital.
The victim’s family has been notified, however the victim’s identity is being withheld in order for the family to communicate with other members.
The case is being investigated as an accident, however, it remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
