Op Ed: Stacy Column: Can we pass the marshmallow test?

In many ways, the coronavirus pandemic has been one big, continuous marshmallow test that we adults haven’t always passed. However, even in our failure, we have learned what works in limiting the spread of the virus: wearing masks and avoiding large crowds. That is to say, the rules of the test have never been clearer, nor have the differing rewards. Now it is up to college students to decide whether they want the instant thrill of beers with the bros at Sky Bar and Gallettes or the delayed, but much more valuable reward of a college football season.