Nichols Temple A.M.E. Church Virtual Ensley Hunger Walk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nichols Temple A.M.E. Church is the place where they are having a virtual walk to help people who are hungry.Nichols A.M.E Church, or NAME is hosting a Virtual Ensley Hunger Walk.
The event will support the mission to provide youth and their families food, basic hygiene packages, clothes, and school supplies.
The Virtual Ensley Hunger Walk is on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Event coordinators are asking everyone to walk in their neighborhood, on a treadmill, or at a park.
Participants will stay connected through Zoom, which is provided once you register.
The walk starts immediately following the opening, and the closing ceremony at 9:15 a.m.
For more information on the walk and how you can help the church you can call 205-786-1642 or visit their website at www.nicholstempleamechurch.org.
