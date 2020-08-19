Morgan County Sheriff’s Office updates status of investigator injured by bull

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office released more details on the condition of Caleb Brooks.
Due to the extent of the internal injuries suffered, Brooks will need a transplant from doctors at the Cleveland Clinic.
See the release below:
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with the costs of getting to and living in Ohio he waits for his transplant.
ORIGINAL: A Morgan County investigator is in the hospital after an incident with a bull.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that one of their own, Caleb Brooks, was in serious condition after being injured by a bull at his home on August 16.
Brooks was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is currently facing internal damages.
There are no further details at this time.
