Megan Boswell charged with murder, other counts in Evelyn Boswell case

According to Attorney General Barry Staubus, a grand jury returned presentments on 19 counts Two counts were felony murder, one in perpetration of felony child abuse and one in perpetration of aggravated child neglect. Boswell also faces: one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, 12 counts of false reporting, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances.