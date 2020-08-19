Masks not required at polling places on November 3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Polling places are an exclusion under the state mask ordinance outlined in Governor Kay Ivey's Safer at Home order. The order "highly encourages" mask usage, but a person will be permitted to exercise their right to vote, mask or not.
“And anybody who is denied access to the polling site because they don’t have a face mask needs to call 334-242-7200,” said Secretary of State John Merrill. That number will allow a voter to report a complaint.
The mask ordinance does not apply to any polling place on November 3, including locations that otherwise mandate mask usage.
Again, medical experts strongly advise wearing them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
