The Language of a Pandemic: why words matter

“Never has uncertainty been at this level… if we keep letting outside events control how we feel we are going to be miserable. Not just during this time, but always. If we keep on doing that we let the outside drive the inside. Then we really don’t have much hope. There is a way you can take command of yourself, command of how you think, command of how you talk to yourself, have faith, and change how you feel. But if you have to get rid of one lie – “the event is making me feel,” the event is not making you feel. What is making you feel is how you are talking to you about the event,” says Dr. Elko.