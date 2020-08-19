The Language of a Pandemic: why words matter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you tell a child “we’re going to go do something fun” that child is excited. Full of hope and wonder.
But if you tell that same child “this is going to be really hard, and you’re not going to like it,” you will see fear and concern in their eyes.
It is a concept many parents understand when working through obstacles with their children. Presenting a challenge as a fun opportunity can change the child’s feelings about it. But it is a lesson we often forget when talking to ourselves.
That’s why the man who helps inspire the Crimson Tide has a message for all of us right now.
“We have to understand what makes us feel. What makes us feel isn’t events. What makes us feel is the way we talk to ourselves about events,” says Dr. Kelvin Elko. He is an author and motivational speaker, and part of the Crimson Tide’s training regime.
Coach Nick Saban turns to Dr. Elko to help his team win. He believes in the importance of mental preparation when it comes to success, and even wrote the forward for Dr. Elko’s latest book “Believing is Seeing: Ten Steps to a Mindset That Will Transform Your Direction and Your life.”
Dr. Elko says those lessons on the field, apply to all aspects of life.
“A new report shows 70 percent of Americans are saying this is the lowest point we have ever been this the most unhappy collectively we have been as a country for 50 years. That’s because we don’t understand the power of language. How we can take control of how we think. If we take control of how we think, we can take control of how we feel,” says Dr. Elko.
Feelings of fear, loss, grief and frustration have been common emotions during the coronavirus pandemic, and Dr. Elko says while we need to accept and work through our emotions, recognizing that something good can from the challenges is key to getting through the tough times. Keeping our faith that something better is ahead.
“Never has uncertainty been at this level… if we keep letting outside events control how we feel we are going to be miserable. Not just during this time, but always. If we keep on doing that we let the outside drive the inside. Then we really don’t have much hope. There is a way you can take command of yourself, command of how you think, command of how you talk to yourself, have faith, and change how you feel. But if you have to get rid of one lie – “the event is making me feel,” the event is not making you feel. What is making you feel is how you are talking to you about the event,” says Dr. Elko.
Dr. Elko co-authored “Believing is Seeing: Ten Steps to a Mindset That Will Transform Your Direction and Your life,” with Duane Thompson.
