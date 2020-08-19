Hoover City School leaders prepare for the first day

Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) -Hoover City Schools will start welcoming back students Thursday for a staggered start to the new school year.
The principal at Rocky Ridge Elementary spent Wednesday doing final checks with teachers to make sure they have what they need and going over logistics for the first day.
“Number one - what hasn’t changed is that we love your children,” said Dr. Dil Uswatte, Principal.
But what has changed, are the safety measures Hoover City School leaders have put in place to keep your child safe this year. Students will have to wear masks inside the building and there will be constant reminders about social distancing.
“Markers on the floor to show what 6 feet looks like. We will not be going to the gym in the morning. We will have more holding areas for students,”said Dr. Uswatte, “Even dismissal will look differently.”
Rocky Ridge Elementary School leaders expect about 170 of their students will do full-time virtual learning and the remaining 430 students are split into groups and will alternate what days they will attend to limit people in the building. This is the policy for school start district-wide.
Teachers will focus on building relationships with students during the first two weeks of school so that if there is an outbreak and a school shutdown is required -- effective learning can continue.
“If that should happen, they will know their students well enough that they can differentiate for instruction and support them socially and emotionally,” said Dr. Uswatte, Principal.
