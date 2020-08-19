Help to ease flooding for drivers and homeowners at 6th Avenue South viaduct in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers and neighbors have been asking for help when it comes to flooding near the 6th Avenue South viaduct in Birmingham and now help is on its way.
The City of Birmingham will begin construction to ease flooding underneath the 6th Avenue South CSX viaduct on Monday, August 24, 2020. The project will also include work at the intersections at 7th Avenue South and 8th Street South.
Heavy rains have created flooding in this area for years. The project will involve the construction of approximately 4,000 linear feet of storm sewers.
The six-month project will begin on 6th Avenue South at Alpha Street, proceed east on 6th Avenue South to 8th Street South, turn right on 8th Street South and proceed to 7th Avenue South, turn right on 7th Avenue South and will end approximately 350 feet west of the 8th Street South and 7th Avenue South intersection.
The project will be constructed in four phases which will disrupt traffic flow.
- Phase 1 will require the closing of two lanes of traffic along 6th Avenue South. Work will begin August 24, 2020 and is scheduled to end September 22, 2020.
- Phase 2 will require the closing of two lanes of traffic along 6th Avenue South. Work is scheduled to begin September 23, 2020 and end November 26, 2020.
- Phase 3 will require traffic to be shifted to the west and north side of 8th Street South and 7th Avenue South. Work is scheduled to begin November 27, 2020 and end January 21, 2021.
- Phase 4 will require traffic to be shifted to the west and north side of 8th Street South and 7th Avenue South. Work is scheduled to begin January 22, 2021 and end February 19, 2021.
The estimated completion date of the full project is February 19, 2021. Project dates are fluid because of weather and unforeseen circumstances.
The work is being overseen by the city’s Capital Projects Division and construction handled by the Birmingham-based contractor Russo Corporation. The project cost is contracted at $2,491,696.
Project information and updates will be available at //www.birminghamal.gov/sixth-avenue.
