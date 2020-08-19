‘God is good and I’m still here’: COVID-19 survivor shares story as part of ‘Let’s Keep West Alabama Working’ campaign

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Men and women who have personally been hurt or affected by COVID-19 are taking part in a new safety campaign called “Let’s Keep West Alabama Working.”
The effort was spearheaded by The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
Several people within the community have shared their stories to encourage others and highlight the impact the virus can have on individuals and families.
One of the COVID survivors is Stephaine Buffaloe who owns the local Home Instead Senior Care franchise, which provides caregivers for seniors who would like to remain in their homes instead of moving into assisted living or nursing home facilities.
Buffaloe said the virus attacked her body and didn’t let up. She said at one point she had to get help with breathing including oxygen at home. Things she said no healthy 42-year-old might think about.
Buffaloe said she wishes in the beginning she had worn a mask. An emotional Buffaloe said, “We need to love one another and protect one another, and if we can do that by a simple mask, you could save a life.” Buffaloe went on to share, “But God is good, and I’m still here.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.