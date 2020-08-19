‘Get better tires for far less!‘: President Donald Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump publicly call for a boycott of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.‘s products after the company called Make America Great Again “unacceptable.”
“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,” the president tweeted about the Akron-Ohio based company.
The president’s social media post came after a photo of a slide from the corporate offices shown during Goodyear’s diversity training listed what is considered acceptable and unacceptable in regards to the company’s zero-tolerance policy.
“Make America Great Again,” or “MAGA,” attire is considered unacceptable under the company’s policy.
- Acceptable: Black Lives Matter, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender pride
- Unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA attire, political affiliated slogans or material
An employee told 19 News’ affiliate WIBW that the photo was presented at a Kansas Goodyear plant by a manager.
Goodyear provided the following statement to 19 News:
The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. was founded in the Akron area in the 1890s.
