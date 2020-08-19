FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers return Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain fairly comfortable with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity is expected to return this afternoon which will help produce showers and storms across Central Alabama. Plan for a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms that form today have the potential to be strong. The main threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. I think the greatest coverage for rain could occur in east Alabama. Plan for a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
FIRST ALERT FOR NUMEROUS STORMS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: A disturbance is expected to move into the Southeast tomorrow. With plenty of moisture in place, numerous showers and storms are expected Thursday and Friday. The biggest threat over the next couple of days will be locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. I can’t rule out the potential to see an isolated strong or severe storm over the next couple of days. Best time to see rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will also be possible during the late evening and overnight hours. With more clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend below average. Highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s for both days. Overnight lows are expected to drop near 70°F.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is looking a little drier compared to Thursday and Friday. Plan for a 40% chance for scattered storms Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday is looking drier with only an isolated storm possible. Highs near 90°F. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Next week’s forecast will likely change depending on what happens in the tropics. For now, we are forecasting a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 90s. Only looking at a 20% chance for an isolated storm next Monday-Wednesday.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain very active with three systems to watch. One system is located in the eastern Caribbean and has a high chance of developing over the next five days as it moves into the western Caribbean. Models hint that it could move into the Gulf of Mexico, but it remains way too early to determine the track and strength of this system.
The second tropical wave is out in the central Atlantic Ocean. It also has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. This system is expected to move near Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and possibly towards Florida as we head into next week. Once again, models are all over the place trying to determine the track and intensity of this system. I think this system has the greatest potential of possibly becoming a strong tropical storm down the road.
The third tropical wave remains over Africa, but has a low chance to develop once it moves over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. This wave is very large and intense over land. It remains way too early to know what will evolve from this tropical wave. Remember that the peak of the hurricane season occurs in the middle of September. The Atlantic basin will likely be very active over the next several weeks.
Have a safe Wednesday!
