FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers return Wednesday afternoon

FIRST ALERT FOR NUMEROUS STORMS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: A disturbance is expected to move into the Southeast tomorrow. With plenty of moisture in place, numerous showers and storms are expected Thursday and Friday. The biggest threat over the next couple of days will be locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. I can’t rule out the potential to see an isolated strong or severe storm over the next couple of days. Best time to see rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will also be possible during the late evening and overnight hours. With more clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend below average. Highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s for both days. Overnight lows are expected to drop near 70°F.