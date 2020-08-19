Etowah HS principal says game against Gadsden City not a sellout

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at Attalla City Schools say social distancing will be observed at Friday’s football game between Etowah High School and Gadsden City High School. Etowah High School Principal Stephen Hall says the Gadsden City game usually sells a lot of tickets because it’s a rivalry.
Wednesday, a caller into a sports talk radio show on WJOX said the game had sold out at full capacity, indicating social distancing wouldn’t be enforced.
Several people at Attalla City Schools, including Hall and Superintendent Jeff Colegrove, reacted the same way to that call: “I don’t know where he got that information.” Colegrove said he was notified by an ACS employee who heard the show and tried, unsuccessfully, to call into the show himself to set the record straight.
Hall says the caller’s information isn’t true - only half of James Glover Stadium’s 8,000 person capacity has been allocated in tickets. That would be 4,000 tickets.
He says based on information from GoFan, where the tickets are being sold, it isn’t a sellout either, and he still expects tickets to be available at the gate.
Hall says he put the word out for people to buy their tickets early, so parents and students wouldn’t be disappointed if they couldn’t get into the game due to social distancing.
Hall says this isn’t a normal year due to COVID-19, and he just wants to keep the fans and students safe.
