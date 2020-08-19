Drive by Meet the Teacher at Deer Valley Elementary

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Meet the teacher used to mean holding mom, dad or grandmom’s hand, walking timidly into your new classroom and meeting your amazing new teacher for the school year.
COVID-19 has changed all of that.
Meet the teacher is now usually a drive by or a drive through meet and greet and supply drop off.
Deer Valley Elementary in Hoover, which welcomes students back on August 20, held their drive through Tuesday.
Teachers, parents are students were smiling and excited about a new, different school year.
