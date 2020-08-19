Calera police officer recovering after being injured during arrest

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer is recovering from being injured while arresting a suspect Tuesday night.
The police department posted on Facebook that the officer was conducting a routine traffic stop when the suspect drove away. The suspect was followed and eventually left his vehicle and ran away.
The post says the officer caught the suspect after a short foot pursuit, but the officer was injured while the suspect resisted arrest.
The officer requested medical assistance from the Calera Fire Department following the successful arrest. Police say the officer was taken to the hospital but is OK. The officer will be on restricted duty “for a while” due to the injury.
Police say the suspect swallowed suspected meth, and additional meth and distribution amounts of suspected heroin were recovered. The suspect also had active warrants.
No additional information is being released at this time.
