66 Blount County students quarantined since school started

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Schools Superintendent, Rodney Green confirmed the system has had 66 students quarantined since the start of school last week.
Only four students tested positive for COVID-19, but other students were quarantined as a precaution and some were related to non-school situations.
Green said three teachers have had positive situations and that was part of the reason some of the 66 students were quarantined.
While most students in the Blount County School District headed back to class Thursday, August 13, one school in the district remained closed because of COVID-19 exposure.
Susan Moore Elementary School will remain closed until August 27th, while second and third grade teachers recover from COVID-19 exposure.
“We have followed the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines,” said Green. “We have quarantined those teachers for 14 days, and because it was a group of teachers in second and third grade, we were not able to secure subs and feel like we had the momentum to go forward. So, I delayed the opening of that school for two weeks,” Green said.
Green, said the district is doing all it can to ensure the other 16 schools in his district remain healthy.
Students, faculty, and staff are required to wear facial coverings when entering and exiting buildings, changing classes, accessing lockers, moving through hallways, and in common areas. But Green said he’ll also need help from parents and guardians.
The district is following CDC guidelines, as well as protocols from the Alabama Department Of Public Health.
Masks will not be required during P.E. class, or in the lunchroom.
