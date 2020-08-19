Bibb county schools offer onsite COVID 19 testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two schools in Bibb County are now able to provide on site COVID-19 testing.
Cahaba Medical clinic has two offices inside Brent and West Blocton Elementary schools in Bibb County. They’ve been there for three years testing for flu and strep, and now they can also test students and teachers for COVID-19.
“It’s going to be very helpful,” Office Manager at Brent Elementary Amanda Wiggins said. “Parents are not required to be here at the visit, so they don’t have to take off work and kids can get their visit during school hours.”
Wiggins said students in Bibb county will first go to the school nurse and then if they show COVID-19 symptoms, they’ll head down the hall for a rapid test. Students can get results in 15 minutes.
“It will be able to identify the sick children, the sick teachers, staff members, and get them quarantined and out of the classrooms and out of the school,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins said on site testing doesn’t mean sending your student to school sick. The clinic has an outside entrance, so kids do not have to be in class to get tested.
“I think its very helpful with keeping children in school during the middle of a pandemic where a lot of people are on edge and nervous, rightfully so, about every symptom that could be compatible with COVID 19,” Clinic nurse practitioner Andria Knighten said.
Students with symptoms will be placed in holding areas until results come in and nurses are required to wear hooded gowns to protect themselves.
“It’s really good and very helpful to parents, to have this type of accessibility here in the schools,” Wiggins said.
“I think hopefully this will help us stay on that track for as long as we possibly can,” Knighten said.
The clinics also take in well students and offer shots for vaccines, flu testing, and strep testing.
Cahaba Medical also has four in-school clinics in Jefferson County schools. They will also be able to provide on-site testing for students at those offices.
