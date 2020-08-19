Behind the Front: Breaking Down Undular Bores

Episode #122

Behind the Front: Breaking Down Undular Bores
WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and research meteorologist and consultant Dr. Tim Coleman breakdown Undular bores. (Source: John Rollins)
By Challis Wells | August 19, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 6:34 AM

This week on Behind the Front, WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and research meteorologist and consultant Dr. Tim Coleman break down Undular bores. This weather phenomenon sent strange shelf-like clouds across our viewing area and now you’ll learn just how peculiar these events can be.

