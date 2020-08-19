Back to school and beyond: Making sure schools have enough substitute teachers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With teachers facing the potential of quarantining, education advocates are concerned about whether there are enough substitutes.
Jefferson County’s Superintendent says there’s a strong workforce with regular subs but he’s worried about long-term substitutes who work 15 or more days in the same position. Dr. Walter Gonsoulin is asking more people to apply.
“What better then to have someone from a child’s community that they know them...they know that community to relate to that particular child so we urge anyone that’s looking for a job and they like working with kids to get in contact with us,” Gonsoulin said.
The school district works with Kelly Services to fill substitute teaching jobs. You can call 205-379-2000 for more information or visit https://www.jefcoed.com/Page/3839
