Auburn announces 20 percent capacity for Jordan-Hare Stadium; ticket plan

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll hear “War Eagle” coming from Auburn fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium this college football season, it just won’t be as loud.
Under the direction of state health officials, Jordan-Hare Stadium capacity will be reduced to approximately 20% to begin the 2020 football season.
Face coverings will be required for all spectators and gameday workers. In accordance with CDC, state and local guidelines, tailgating will not be permitted on campus for the 2020 football season.
For the September 26 home opener against Kentucky, all general seating tickets outside of controlled premium spaces and those designated for home and visiting team player and coach guests will be reserved for Auburn students.
Ticket allocations for future games will be announced at a later date.
“We look forward to having Auburn students in attendance at our season opener and appreciate everyone’s flexibility and understanding as we adjust to this temporary reality of reduced capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “All attendees will share a responsibility for health and safety. A zealous commitment to face coverings, physical distancing and personal hygiene will lead to the best outcome.”
Tigers Unlimited football season ticket holders will receive additional information through email from the Auburn Athletics Department. Tigers Unlimited members will have the opportunity to indicate their interest in attending any future games if tickets become available. Due to the large reduction in inventory, any available tickets after the season opener will be allotted on a single game basis with allocations based on TUF priority and demand.
Ticket holders will also have the ability to opt-out of attending games for the 2020 season. If a season ticket holder opts out they will have three options for both Tigers Unlimited donations and season ticket purchases: ‘Believe in Auburn’ and make a philanthropic donation to support Auburn student-athletes, credit purchases to the 2021 season, or receive a full refund.
