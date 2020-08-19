ADPH won’t disclose school COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is tracking cases of COVID-19 in schools, but is not making the information public.
The Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers said ADPH tracks all cases of COVID-19 but while none of those cases has ever been made public, people who are directly impacted by the virus will be notified.
The school year has just barely started, and several schools have already been touched by the virus, leading some parents to wonder how they’ll stay informed about their child’s school.
“I’ve talked to many superintendents and many school nurses and other persons involved in the schools, and the schools are being very meticulous about this process and wanting to ensure that parents have all the information they can, but at the same time they want to protect the privacy of their students,” Dr. Landers said.
That’s the same reason why the Alabama Department of Public Health isn’t disclosing that information.
But Dr. Landers, said parents will know if their child has been exposed to the virus at school.
“The case will be interviewed so that we can determine contacts, and those contacts will be notified, and we will be working with the schools to identify those contacts. For example, what classroom, what classrooms the student was in, same as if this was a teacher, what classroom, what classrooms the teacher was in as well as where those persons might have been,” Dr. Landers explained.
Dr. Landers said additional information about each case may be made available, but that would be at the discretion of school leaders.
She adds that while you may not be able to find specific information about schools and COVID-19, you can see the percentage of school-aged children who’ve been infected by the virus on the department’s dashboard.
