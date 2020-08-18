Woman in custody after fatal shooting in North Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a woman turned herself in for a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in North Titusville.
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Mario Joe Kindred.
Police say they responded to UAB Hospital after being notified a shooting victim arrived. An investigation discovered the shooting happened in the 300 block of Gamma Street at approximately 1:45 p.m. Kindred later died at the hospital.
A preliminary investigation found multiple shots were fired and a woman left the scene in a small silver sedan. There were reports of a fight before the shooting. Police say the suspected shooter later turned herself in.
