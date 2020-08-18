Wells Fargo and Community Food Bank to provide 15,000 meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wells Fargo and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama are working to provide 15,000 meals to families in Birmingham.
The Wells Fargo Drive-Up Food Bank food distribution will take place in four consecutive weeks beginning Aug. 20 through Sept. 10.
People will drive up to the distribution site, remain in their cars, and volunteers will put groceries in their trunks.
To receive groceries, families must be in line by 8:30 a.m. and remain in their vehicles.
A Food Bank staffer will direct traffic and let clients know where to go and what to do.
Groceries will be provided for the first 150 families at each distribution. The food distribution will take place at the Wells Fargo Wildwood Campus on 220 Wildwood Parkway Homewood, AL 35209. The events are Thursdays beginning Aug. 20 through Sept. 10, from 8:30-10 a.m.
“No one should have to choose between feeding their family or other basic necessities,” said Central Alabama Region Bank President Leigh Collier. “Wells Fargo has a long-standing commitment to help our local communities—especially during challenging times. We are glad to bring nourishment for many families and hope this modest gesture lifts spirits and reminds people that they are not alone.”
“We are so grateful for Wells Fargo’s support. These distributions will help families in our community who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Community Food Bank CEO Brett Meredith. “The pandemic has caused economic hardships for so many. We want to make sure that families don’t have to worry about their next meal.”
