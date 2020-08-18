University of Alabama official shows off health and safety upgrades for Fall classes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama spent more than $2 million to install health and safety upgrades around campus to stop COVID-19 from spreading among people on campus. Tuesday, WBRC saw what some of them are.
UA school officials like Matthew Fajak, Vice President of Finance and Operations, hope the only obstacles students face when they return to class this week are the plexiglass barriers like these to stop the illness from spreading.
“Students need a face to face leaning experience and we have limited space. So doing things like you see behind me,” Fajak explained.
A lecture hall in North Lawn Hall is one of 20 on campus that have been outfitted with plexiglass. It has X’s to mark where no one can sit to foster social distancing.
Here, the only time plexiglass will move is when instructors want it to.
“We put in plexiglass, rolling walls that faculty can stand behind to provide them protection,” Fajak continued.
The University has distributed enough masks for each student and faculty to have two of them. Hand sanitizing stations have also been installed in each building.
“Our first priority is to provide a healthy and safe environment for our faculty and students,” he continued.
Fall classes at the University of Alabama start Wednesday.
