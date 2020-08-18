Teen charged with manslaughter in shooting of Montgomery girl at Oak Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Montgomery.
Andie Dollerson, of Montgomery, was taken into custody and booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Ceyeria Lee, of Montgomery, was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound around 4 p.m. Monday but later died, police said.
The shooting happened in Montgomery’s Oak Park on Forest Avenue.
There was a heavy police presence and crime scene tape surrounding a tan SUV inside the park. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was among those who responded to the scene.
This is the 43rd homicide of 2020 in Montgomery.
This is the latest shooting involving Oak Park. Three people were injured in a separate shooting at the park Saturday.
