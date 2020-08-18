Pinkeye may be a new symptom of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve all heard about the symptoms of COVID-19: fever, coughing, shortness of breath.
But now there may be a new symptom to look out for.
Pinkeye may be another reason to get tested for COVID-19, but so far, doctors say only 1% to 3% of people with the virus develop this symptom.
“That, so far, has not been seen incredibly commonly,” said Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford.
“It has been seen, but it’s not something that is thought to be like one of the cardinal, main symptoms that we see with COVID-19,” Dr. Willeford said.
But with new research coming out almost daily about the virus, doctors said you should be mindful of any new changes to your health.
“We have to put in the context of where we are in the community which is we still have a lot of COVID-19 out there, and so if someone starts to have fevers, if they start to have chills or muscle aches, they need to at least…the thought should cross their mind that, ‘Hey, could I have come in contact with COVID-19,’” Dr. Willeford said.
And with Labor Day just three weeks away, doctors are hoping people will follow recommended guidelines.
“Prior holidays we’d see surges in cases after that because people are getting together. I just encourage everyone to be as cautious as possible about gatherings making sure that you’re using facial coverings making sure that you’re keeping your group sizes as low as you can and also trying to think about people in your life who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19,” Dr. Willeford said.
Dr. Willeford said some patients early on in the pandemic reported having pinkeye, and some studies were published in various medical journals.
But he said that symptom has not yet been added to the CDC’s list of symptoms because it’s still very uncommon.
