Parker Thundering Herd adjusts gameday routine due to remote learning schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday was the second day for the Virtual High School Media Days where nearly a dozen local teams previewed the upcoming season.
For Parker High School, new head coach Frank Warren knows this season will be unlike any other with the new COVID-19 rules and guidelines.
Parker High School is remote learning for the first nine weeks of school, and Coach Warren says this will impact how he handles his team on gameday.
“My plan is to get those guys up Friday early on gameday’s so I can see them, get them out of the bed because a lot of kids these days like to sleep late so I need to get them up early, feed them breakfast, and let them watch a movie in the field house,” said Warren.
Parker will open the season on Friday at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa.
The AHSAA also announced Tuesday that the Super 7 Championships will officially be held at Bryant-Denny Stadium December 2-4 after Alabama announced its final game of the regular season will be on the road and not in Tuscaloosa.
