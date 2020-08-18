Opioid overdoses on the rise since pandemic began

The council was established last year by the Alabama Legislature, which charged it with studying the state's opioid abuse problem and recommending policy changes. An increasing amount of statewide data on opioid abuse, opioid overdoses and opioid prescriptions has been collected since then, and one goal of the council is making those data points open to the public. An interactive dashboard will soon be published showing the number of opioid deaths per county, ambulance overdose runs, ER visits and persons in treatment for substance abuse disorder.