Looking at new game day procedures for high school football fans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football kicks off for most schools Friday and COVID has not only changed how players prepared but how you need to get ready as a fan.
Jefferson County leaders are trying to make the game day experience as close to normal as possible, but as safe as possible this season.
“We met last week with coaches and principals to make sure we’re on the same page to have the safest environment,” said Darrell Long, Director of Athletics for Jefferson County Schools.
Part of creating a safe environment prompted the transition to online ticket sales ahead of the game.
“All of our schools will have an online ticket option to try and reduce the handling of money,” said Long.
Schools won’t exclusively do online tickets. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the stadium. If you’re buying your ticket at the game, you’ll want to get there early because schools will limit capacity in the stadium.
“With 50 percent capacity, we hope people have enough room to spread out most of the schools we’re playing aren’t bringing a band so that will give some more seating room,” said Long.
Most concession stands will be open, but workers will primarily sell prepackaged food like chips or bottled drinks.
Fans also must wear a mask to get into the game.
“We are encouraging families to sit together,” said Long. “Certain level of personal responsibilities for our families and communities.”
The stadiums will be cleaned following the games in preparation for the next event.
If you want to get your ticket online, visit www.gofan.co and search for the high school game you want to attend by looking up the name of the school.
