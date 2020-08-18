Jones Valley Teaching Farm among other organizations to possibly get funding cut

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re looking deeper into Birmingham’s budget and the big cuts forced by the pandemic.
Among those cuts is the Jones Valley Teaching Farm.
The Jones Valley Teaching farm hasn’t let the pandemic stop them from trying to make a difference in the community. They shifted education for children online.
They’ve also turned their teaching farms into production farms. So far, Jones Valley has given out 7,000 pounds of food for free since March.
Everything hasn't been easy though. Like many non-profits, the teaching farm has been struggling to make money. Executive Director Amanda Storey says they could lose anywhere from $350,000 to $400,000 from fundraisers that were put on hold because of the pandemic.
When Mayor Randall Woodfin unveiled his proposed budget this year that includes no funding for Jones Valley, Storey wasn’t surprised. The teaching farm has been bracing for it. They usually receive $50,000 a year from the city.
“It was unfortunate of course but to see what our city has been through over the last couple of months since March, we were totally prepared for this news,” Storey said.
Despite that, the teaching farm is plowing ahead and hoping people will continue planting the economic seeds for them to keep growing.
“The more you hear from non-profits about what we are doing behind the scenes to keep our community churning because that truly is a piece of the engine that hopefully more people will step up and support us,” Storey said.
Jones Valley operates seven farms in the area. They also do a lot of work within the Birmingham City School system.
You can find out more about Jones Valley and how to donate to their organization here
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.