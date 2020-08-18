Homewood School leaders give sneak peek of renovated high school before first day

Homewood, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood School leaders showed off the new addition to Homewood High School during Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.
Crews finished the heavy lifting to upgrade portions of the school --- from adding a new weight room......to 24 new classrooms - and that’s just the short list.
“Gained about 108,000 square feet of space. New performing arts area, new band room,” said Dr. Bill Cleveland, Retired Superintendent, “New offices. Very exciting.”
School leaders held a ribbon cutting in front of the new entrance off Lakeshore Drive that will welcome students when they arrive.
High School students enrolled in traditional learning will alternate what days they report during the week based on their last name. This is to limit how many people are in the building at one time.
District leaders pushed to add the additional space to the high school to accommodate the growth in the community, but it’s helped provide more space in a time where social distancing is an important safety measure.
“They’ve gained quite a lot of space here. A lot of new classrooms. Even the hallways are larger,” said Dr. Cleveland, “We didn’t know this when we started with this project, but this is a very good project to open in the age of social distancing to gain so much space."
The district also added other safety measures like plexiglass in the office.
During Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, the district also announced a scholarship in honor of late Homewood High School student Aniah Blanchard.
