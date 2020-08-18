Gadsden Etowah EMA: Get children into after-school routine to avoid COVID-19

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Workers with the Gadsden Etowah Emergency Management Agency (EMA) are urging parents to set routines with their school children to avoid COVID-19.
In their weekly COVID-19 update before the Etowah County Commission and Gadsden City Council, EMA workers notes two of Etowah County’s three school systems have resumed getting students back on campus.
They urge parents to give their children baths as soon as they arrive home, then wash their clothes that afternoon instead of letting a hamper fill up first.
“When they’re young, you get them into a routine then,” said Emergency Management Specialist Josh Tanner. “So when they get home from school, go ahead and let them take their bath then, go ahead and put those clothes into wash right then, so they’re not sitting in a hamper just sitting there for several days.
“Go ahead and Lysol those backpacks, those common surfaces that they’ve been handling all day,” continued Tanner. “It’s just really important that we stress much we’re looking to the parents to set the tone.”
They and the state department of public health continue to stress the importance of wearing masks in public, saying infection rates are starting to decrease as a result.
Tanner was filling in for EMA Director Deborah Gaither, who was working out logistics on a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic, to be held Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gadsden City High School.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.