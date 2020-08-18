FIRST ALERT for mostly dry conditions Tuesday afternoon

TROPICAL UPDATE: We continue to monitor two tropical waves that could develop into tropical depressions or storms over the next couple of days. An area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of developing over the next 24 to 48 hours. It is very likely we could see Tropical Storm Laura soon with this system. I think this is the tropical wave that really needs to be watched as models hint it could impact several land areas as it approaches Puerto Rico and possibly the Southeast. It remains way too early to know if it will have any impact on our weather or for parts of the Southeast. It will be something to watch for the rest of the week and into the weekend.