FIRST ALERT for mostly dry conditions Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a very nice start to the day thanks to some drier air that has moved into our area. With a mostly clear sky, temperatures have dropped into the 60s. Areas along and north of I-20 are seeing temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Areas to the south are a little warmer in the upper 60s to near 70°F. Today is going to be a nice afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Northerly winds should make it feel fairly comfortable outside. High temperatures will be near average this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. I’ll introduce a very small chance for a stray shower or storm in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, and Cherokee counties this afternoon as a weak cold front tries to move into Central Alabama. With limited moisture, rain chances look to stay at 10%. Plan for a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s Wednesday morning.
FIRST ALERT FOR INCREASING RAIN CHANCES: Moisture will begin to surge back into Central Alabama as we head into Wednesday afternoon. Majority of our weather models are hinting at scattered showers and storms developing in east Alabama tomorrow afternoon. Rain chance will be around 40% with temperatures climbing near 90°F. Storms that form tomorrow will have the potential to become strong. Main threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.
NEXT BIG THING: Our highest rain chances this week will likely occur on Thursday and Friday. We will have plenty of moisture sticking around giving us a decent chance for numerous showers and thunderstorms. Friday is looking like our wettest day with storms firing up in the afternoon and evening hours. With higher rain chances, temperatures look to be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rainfall totals through Friday evening could add up around 0.5 inches in west Alabama to rainfall totals around 1.5 inches in east Alabama.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The upcoming weekend is looking a little drier compared to Thursday and Friday of this week. We will hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday is trending drier with only an isolated shower or storm possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures could be a little warmer with highs in the lower 90s.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We continue to monitor two tropical waves that could develop into tropical depressions or storms over the next couple of days. An area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of developing over the next 24 to 48 hours. It is very likely we could see Tropical Storm Laura soon with this system. I think this is the tropical wave that really needs to be watched as models hint it could impact several land areas as it approaches Puerto Rico and possibly the Southeast. It remains way too early to know if it will have any impact on our weather or for parts of the Southeast. It will be something to watch for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
The second tropical wave is located in the eastern Caribbean that has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next several days. This system will likely struggle to organize through Thursday. By the end of the week, it may have time to develop as favorable conditions could develop in the western Caribbean. If this system gets a name, it would be called Marco.
