Calhoun County’s EMA assists school systems, JSU

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County’s EMA has been working with all of the area’s school systems and Jacksonville State University as some prepare to return students to campus.
Calhoun County Schools returned to class Tuesday for in person instruction.
EMA Director Michael Barton says the Unified Command has been working with representatives of all five school systems in Calhoun County. He said each system has its own needs and has met them well.
”That makes us take these precautions serious,” Barton said. “You know, I mean the mask wearing, the social distancing I mean all those things that we talked about, I think that we’ve seen that and now we’re seeing the positive effects of how it works.”
Barton made his comments during a live Q&A on the EMA’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.