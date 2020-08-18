Birmingham PD: Man jumped counter at Popeye’s, threatened employees with gun during robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for the man they say robbed a Popeye’s restaurant Thursday, August 13 and pointed a handgun at employees.
Officers say on August 13 the man entered Popeye’s at 725 11th Court West at approximately 1:08 p.m. Investigators said he casually walked into the business and jumped over the counter. He then presented a handgun and demanded money from the registers.
Officers say the man pointed the handgun at employees and threatened to shoot. After he got money from the registers, he jumped over the counter and ran.
If you have any information contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
