Birmingham could step up enforcement of face coverings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People in Birmingham may be looking at tickets or arrests for violations of the mandated face coverings order. That is the word Tuesday from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
It’s been a month since the order went into effect. There have been reports of a decline in the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, but after a weekend in Tuscaloosa of students lined up outside a bar without face masks or social distancing there is growing concerns those numbers could change.
The picture of the students over the weekend spread around social media of the students disregarding Governor Kay Ivey’s order. Mayor Randall Woodfin, who has been an advocate or wearing face coverings, said he was disturbed by the student’s actions.
“In Alabama we tend to just want to do things and not think about the consequences,” Woodfin said.
So far in Birmingham police officers have been educating violators of the order and not ticketing or arresting anyone.
“I think at a certain point people have to be responsible, and I’m very comfortable shifting from education to enforcement if you are going to have reckless behavior,” Woodfin said.
Councilman Hunter Williams who heads the public safety committee has been critical of the mandatory face covering order but he admits they may have to follow Tuscaloosa’s lead on arrests and tickets.
“My personal opinion if something like that happens in the city of Birmingham I hope our police department will be doing the same thing. We can not have extremely large, dense gatherings,” Williams said.
Jefferson County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson is also watching reports of violations. “I wouldn’t be too surprised to see that occur here in Jefferson County as well. I hope not. Any time I see a big crowd congregating, not wearing masks, I’m concerned,” Wilson said.
Mayor Woodfin and Williams said they are getting reports from the police department of pop-up events and crowds happening in neighborhoods involving cars or motorcycles where there are crowds not social distancing or wearing masks.
