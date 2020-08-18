Attalla among schools opening campus to students this week

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - The superintendent of Attalla city schools said their first day back was smooth if unusual.
The three schools in this East Alabama system welcomed back about half their students Monday, practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
Attalla opted for a staggered start, with students whose last names began with A through K going to campus today and Wednesday.
“We have students L through Z that will be here Tuesday and Thursday. We’re going to deep clean, sanitize Thursday and Friday, and then probably make a decision by Wednesday if we’re going to do staggered for another week,” said Superintendent Jeff Colegrove.
Etowah County Schools adopted a nearly identical plan as they also opened school to students Monday.
