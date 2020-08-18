ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for Montgomery minors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department for two minors and a man.
Montgomery police are asking the public for help finding Undre Jackson, 16, Trey Faircloth, 15 and Landen Bearce, 18.
Jackson is a black male while Faircloth and Bearce are white males. More on their descriptions is included below.
Police say the three were last seen just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Cherry Hill Road area of Montgomery.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.
