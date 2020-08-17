Sheriff: Cullman Co. homeowner shoots burglary suspect during break-in

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A burglary suspect is in the hospital after being shot by a homeowner, according to a social media post from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said early Monday morning four people tried to break into a home in Garden City.
The suspects were met by the owners who were armed. When they tried to leave, the suspects were followed by one of the homeowners and shots were fired. One suspect was hit and is being treated at a hospital.
Three suspects have been detained, counting the suspect in the hospital, and one suspect got away in their vehicle.
Authorities believe there is no further danger to the community.
“This is a great example of citizens utilizing their second amendment rights and protecting themselves and their family. I have often stated that law enforcement can be minutes away when you only have seconds to defend yourself and your family. That’s why we at the sheriff’s office are proponents of not only having a weapon for self defense but also being proficient in how to use it,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
