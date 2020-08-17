“Ready! Set! Launch!” a free event the Levite Jewish Community Center held tonight to welcome the community back.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It focused on outdoor group fitness: An open house type event for current and potential members to see the new safety measures the center has in place.
“Even with everything thats going on, this is the perfect time for you to join us,” says Lillian Cole, a group fitness instructor. “Because everything that we do is socially distant.”
Tonight’s classes included 3 shortened fitness classes that included body pump and yoga
“We have poolside classes as well. We also have classes virtually,” says Cole. “We have over 30 classes online.”
Katie Grace, marketing director, says safety is still a top priority for members and staff.
“Once you walk into the building, you’re getting your temperature taken,” says Grace. “You’re answering health questions every time you walk in. Our staff is doing the same. Not only are we making sure our members are safe, our staff is safe”
For more information about the Levite Jewish Community Center visit https://bhamjcc.org/
