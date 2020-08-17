Police searching for 2 suspects following break-in at Premier Pawn and Pistol in Jemison

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a break-in occurred at Premier Pawn and Pistol in Jemison on Monday morning.
Jemison PD, Clanton PD, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and State Troopers all arrived quickly, and two of the perpetrators were apprehended. Two suspects are still at large.
Police say several firearms were taken. All but one have been recovered.
Surveillance video of the break-in was released. If anyone recognizes the people in the video or has any information, please call Jemison Police at 205-688-4491 and ask for Detective Manasco.
