Person dies after being struck by train in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say a person was killed Saturday night after being struck by train.
Capt. Jack Kennedy says at approximately 9:30 p.m. on August 15 police responded to the railroad tracks in the area of the 1200 block of East McFarland Blvd. Responding officers discovered a person who had been struck by a train and died.
No foul play is suspected and the person was alone at the time of the incident.
No additional information is being released at this time.
