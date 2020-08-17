New grocery store, retail on the way to Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The wait is over for Irondale. A new grocery store headed to the community.
“Irondale has gone for over a decade..really about 15 years or so without grocery store..a regular grocery store in our community,” Mayor Charles Moore said.
Monday, Irondale Mayor Charles Moore got the go ahead from the developer to officially announce a new grocery store will be at the corner of Old Leeds Road and Grants Mill Road. The city isn’t naming the store just yet but says it will bring in about 250 full and part-time jobs.
“It will be a full-service grocery store. It will have everything that you can imagine. Its a top tier grocer that’s coming,” Moore said.
It’s been a two-year effort to get to today with the developers. Over the past several years, hundreds of homes have been built in that part town and residents have been longing for a grocery store.
“In addition to the huge convenience for us in shopping is that it will give the opportunity for the city of Irondale to reap rewards from this project being here meaning revenue that will come into the city and we can continue to make improvements and attract more business and attract more families,” Moore said.
The development will also include other stores around the grocery store. There’s a lot of earth that needs to be moved at the current site so the mayor says it could take well over a year before the grocery store opens.
