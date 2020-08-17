The message, the mural and the magic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jason Jones owns a business called The Liquidators. Located in the West End Community of Birmingham, Jason buys old discarded restaurant equipment and refurbishes it so it can be sold to start up businesses at a fraction of the normal cost. Even though the business helps aspiring restaurant owners get their start, Jason felt the building where it’s located needed some refurbishing as well.
Enter Mural Artist Marcus Fetch. He not only shared Jason’s vision - he brought it to life.
Jason observes, "It's just time. It weighs heavily on neighborhoods when people aren't loving it and owning it. This neighborhood seems to be sparking some interest in people making it a home, a loved home and that's where my heart is. I wanted something that wasn't just going to make it a little better by just being painted. I wanted something where people could ride by and their jaw drop and go, Wow!"
He adds, “The serene feeling that this gives me makes my hair tingle. It’s just such a blessing. Marcus Fetch is a true artist.”
Marcus first came to Birmingham to open Redemptive Cycles, refurbishing old bikes for those in need of transportation. His spray painted murals can already be seen all over town. This is his latest.
Marcus says, “I wanted something that felt inspirational and magical, and I thought immediately of trying to capture that moment when somebody is in a flow state or creative state, and this really long wall reminded me of a long instrument. So, when the train goes by newcomers are coming into Birmingham on The Amtrak, they can see that, and the whole neighborhood can just see this magical image. Hopefully it inspires them.”
Jason believes the mural will uplift the entire community, “We’ve done this just to hopefully help the neighborhood see where it could go. You know where it’s up to you and and you know? Find Your Magic.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.