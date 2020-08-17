Magic City Classic rescheduled for mid-April

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The SWAC announced its spring schedule Monday morning, highlighted by a mid-April date for the Magic City Classic.
Alabama State and Alabama A&M will meet at Legion Field for their annual rivalry game on April 17. The game is the final week of scheduled regular-season games before the Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship on May 1.
This spring will mark the 79th Magic City Classic between the teams from Montgomery (Alabama State) and Huntsville (Alabama A&M). The Classic brings in more than $23 million for the city during that weekend.
You can view the full SWAC schedule by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.